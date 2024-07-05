Ballons et bastides en Rouergue Villefranche-de-Rouergue Catégories d’Évènement: Aveyron

Villefranche-de-Rouergue

Ballons et bastides en Rouergue, 5 juillet 2024, Villefranche-de-Rouergue. Rassemblement biennal de 15 montgolfières. Vols au dessus des Bastides du Rouergue: Najac et Villefranche de Rouergue !.

2024-07-05 à ; fin : 2024-07-07 . EUR. Villefranche-de-Rouergue 12200 Aveyron Occitanie



Biennial gathering of 15 hot air balloons. Flights over the Bastides of Rouergue: Najac and Villefranche de Rouergue ! Reunión bienal de 15 globos aerostáticos. Vuelos sobre las Bastidas de Rouergue: ¡Najac y Villefranche de Rouergue! Alle zwei Jahre stattfindende Versammlung von 15 Heißluftballons. Flüge über die Bastiden des Rouergue: Najac und Villefranche de Rouergue! Mise à jour le 2022-10-17 par OT Villefranche-Najac

Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Aveyron, Villefranche-de-Rouergue Autres Adresse Ville Villefranche-de-Rouergue Departement Aveyron Lieu Ville Villefranche-de-Rouergue

Villefranche-de-Rouergue Aveyron https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/villefranche-de-rouergue/

Ballons et bastides en Rouergue 2024-07-05 was last modified: by Ballons et bastides en Rouergue 5 juillet 2024 Villefranche-de-Rouergue

Villefranche-de-Rouergue Aveyron