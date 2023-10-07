- Cet évènement est passé
Café Parents aux Hauts-Parleurs Villefranche-de-Rouergue
Villefranche-de-Rouergue,Aveyron
« Le café-parents » est un temps de partage informel entre parents autour d’un café (ou autre boisson sans alcool). En partenariat avec la crèche parentale « L’île aux trésors »..
« Le café-parents » is a time for informal sharing between parents over a coffee (or other non-alcoholic beverage). In partnership with the « L’île aux trésors » parent crèche.
el « café-padres » es un momento de intercambio informal entre padres y madres en torno a un café (u otra bebida sin alcohol). En colaboración con la guardería de padres « L’île aux trésors ».
« Das Elterncafé » ist eine informelle Zeit, in der sich Eltern bei einem Kaffee (oder einem anderen alkoholfreien Getränk) austauschen können. In Partnerschaft mit der Eltern-Krippe « L’île aux trésors » (Schatzinsel).
