Spectacle : Touche pas ma planète, 3 mai 2023, Villefranche-de-Rouergue.

Rendez-vous pour un moment émouvant et convivial le mercredi 3 mai 2023 à 15h au théâtre municipal de Villefranche de Rouergue..

2023-05-03

Villefranche-de-Rouergue 12200 Aveyron Occitanie



Rendezvous for a moving and convivial moment on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 3:00 pm at the municipal theater of Villefranche de Rouergue.

Cita para un momento de emoción y convivencia el miércoles 3 de mayo de 2023 a las 15:00 en el teatro municipal de Villefranche de Rouergue.

Wir treffen uns zu einem bewegenden und geselligen Moment am Mittwoch, den 3. Mai 2023 um 15 Uhr im Stadttheater von Villefranche de Rouergue.

