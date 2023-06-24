GALA DE DANSE DANSE O LAC, 24 juin 2023, Villefranche-de-Panat.

Margherita Huisman et ses élèves vous attendent nombreux cette année encore pour un show exceptionnel !.

2023-06-24 à ; fin : 2023-06-24 . EUR.

Villefranche-de-Panat 12430 Aveyron Occitanie



Margherita Huisman and her students are waiting for you again this year for an exceptional show!

Margherita Huisman y sus alumnos están deseando verle de nuevo este año para disfrutar de un espectáculo excepcional

Margherita Huisman und ihre Schülerinnen und Schüler erwarten Sie auch dieses Jahr wieder zahlreich für eine außergewöhnliche Show!

