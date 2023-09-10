Vide-grenier et rassemblement de véhicules anciens Halle, 10 septembre 2023, Villebramar.

Vide-greniers et rassemblement de véhicules anciens et de prestige à Villebramar !

Restauration et animations.

Pass sanitaire pour la restauration..

2023-09-10 à ; fin : 2023-09-10 17:00:00. .

Halle

Villebramar 47380 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Garage sale and gathering of old and prestigious vehicles in Villebramar !

Catering and entertainment.

Sanitary pass for the restoration.

Venta de garaje y concentración de vehículos antiguos y de prestigio en Villebramar

Catering y animación.

Pase sanitario para catering.

Flohmarkt und Treffen von Oldtimern und Prestigefahrzeugen in Villebramar!

Verpflegung und Unterhaltung.

Sanitärpass für die Gastronomie.

Mise à jour le 2023-03-30 par OT Lot-et-Tolzac