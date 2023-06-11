Vide-Greniers par l’association du Clos de Nord Ville Perrotin 44410 Herbignac Herbignac Catégories d’Évènement: Herbignac

Loire-Atlantique

Vide-Greniers par l’association du Clos de Nord Ville Perrotin 44410 Herbignac, 11 juin 2023, Herbignac. Vide-Greniers par l’association du Clos de Nord Dimanche 11 juin, 09h00 Ville Perrotin 44410 Herbignac L’association le « Clos du Nord » organise son vide-greniers à la ville perrotin Ville Perrotin 44410 Herbignac Ville Perrotin 44410 Herbignac Herbignac 44410 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire [{« type »: « phone », « value »: « 02 40 88 97 45 »}, {« type »: « phone », « value »: « 02 99 90 70 57 »}, {« type »: « phone », « value »: « 06 06 42 05 08 »}, {« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.labaule-guerande.com/vide-greniers-par-l-association-du-clos-de-nord-herbignac.html »}] Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-06-11T09:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-11T18:00:00+02:00

2023-06-11T09:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-11T18:00:00+02:00 LOISIRS Y|ASSOCLOSDUNORDHERBIGNAC|VIDEGRENIERCDNHERBI2023

Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Herbignac, Loire-Atlantique Autres Lieu Ville Perrotin 44410 Herbignac Adresse Ville Perrotin 44410 Herbignac Ville Herbignac Departement Loire-Atlantique Lieu Ville Ville Perrotin 44410 Herbignac Herbignac

Ville Perrotin 44410 Herbignac Herbignac Loire-Atlantique https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/herbignac/

Vide-Greniers par l’association du Clos de Nord Ville Perrotin 44410 Herbignac 2023-06-11 was last modified: by Vide-Greniers par l’association du Clos de Nord Ville Perrotin 44410 Herbignac Ville Perrotin 44410 Herbignac 11 juin 2023 Herbignac Ville Perrotin 44410 Herbignac Herbignac

Herbignac Loire-Atlantique