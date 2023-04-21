Châteaux en fête – Château de Puyguilhem 117 Lieu-dit Puyguillem, 21 avril 2023, Villars.

JEUX DE KERMESSE

Des petits jeux seront mis à disposition du public dans le parc du château !

Adulte: 8€

– 26 ans : 4€

Cette animation est prévue en extérieur sans possibilité de repli à l’intérieur en cas de mauvais temps (annulation).

Entrée incluse dans le tarif de l’animation..

2023-04-21 à ; fin : 2023-04-21 17:30:00. .

117 Lieu-dit Puyguillem Château de Puyguilhem

Villars 24530 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



GAMES OF FAIR

Small games will be available to the public in the park of the castle!

Adults: 8?

– 26 years old: 4?

This animation is planned outside without the possibility of retreating inside in case of bad weather (cancellation).

Entrance fee included in the price of the animation.

JUEGOS DE FERIA

En el parque del castillo habrá pequeños juegos a disposición del público

Adultos: 8?

– 26 años: 4?

Esta actividad está prevista al aire libre, sin posibilidad de retirarse al interior en caso de mal tiempo (cancelación).

Entrada incluida en el precio de la animación.

KIRMESSPIELE

Im Schlosspark werden kleine Spiele für die Öffentlichkeit bereitgestellt!

Erwachsene: 8?

– 26 Jahre: 4?

Diese Veranstaltung findet im Freien statt und kann bei schlechtem Wetter nicht nach drinnen verlegt werden (Absage).

Der Eintritt ist im Preis inbegriffen.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-06 par Groupe CDT 24