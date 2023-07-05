Escapade Italienne à Turin & Suse Villarembert, 5 juillet 2023, Villarembert.

Villarembert,Savoie

Journée et déjeuner libres à Turin (sur place de +/- 10h30 à 15h).

Découverte du marché de Porta Palazzo et du centre historique très riche de la capitale de Piémont en Italie..

2023-07-05 fin : 2023-08-23 . EUR.

Villarembert 73300 Savoie Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



Free day and lunch in Turin (on site from +/- 10:30 am to 3 pm)

Discovery of the Porta Palazzo market and the rich historical centre of the capital of Piedmont in Italy.

Día libre y almuerzo en Turín (in situ de +/- 10:30 a 15:00)

Descubrimiento del mercado de Porta Palazzo y del rico centro histórico de la capital del Piamonte italiano.

Freier Tag und Mittagessen in Turin (vor Ort von +/- 10:30 bis 15:00 Uhr)

Erkunden Sie den Markt an der Porta Palazzo und das reiche historische Zentrum der Hauptstadt von Piemont in Italien.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-29 par Corbier Tourisme