ALBA DELMONT EN CONCERT Villardonnel, 22 juillet 2023, Villardonnel.

Villardonnel,Aude

Deux présences fortes et lumineuses aux fragrances du sud et à l’énergie communicative.

Une voix qui vous chaloupe les sens.

Une guitare comme une poésie.

Des histoires qui vous prennent par la main, des mots qui vous susurrent jusqu’à la moelle épinière.

Des chansons… Comme un parfum inoubliable et lancinant.

ALBA c’est la rencontre entre deux auteurs-compositeurs que rien ne destinait à réunir.

La fusion de deux caractères aussi trempés qu’opposés : Laëtitia la méditerranéenne pétillante, hâbleuse et tourmentée,

Nicolás l’occitan taiseux, « el roble » sobre et solide qui n’a d’espagnol que l’accent qu’elle tient à lui mettre sur le a.

A eux deux ils créent une musique à quatre mains, saisissante et troublante, influencée par la tradition de la chanson française et les chanteurs à texte espagnols et latino-américains.

Sur scène, une atmosphère envoûtante. Leurs voix mêlées, leur dialogue sensible, leurs chansons originales nous réinventent un ailleurs, juste ici….

2023-07-22 21:00:00 fin : 2023-07-22 . EUR.

Villardonnel 11600 Aude Occitanie



Two strong, luminous presences with southern fragrances and infectious energy.

A voice that stirs the senses.

A guitar like poetry.

Stories that take you by the hand, words that whisper to your spinal cord.

Songs… Like an unforgettable, haunting perfume.

ALBA is the meeting of two songwriters who were never destined to come together.

The fusion of two characters as tempered as they are opposed: Laëtitia the bubbly, sassy and tormented Mediterranean,

Nicolás, the quiet Occitan, « el roble » sober and solid, whose only Spanish is the accent she insists on putting on his a.

Between them, they create a gripping, unsettling four-handed music influenced by the French chanson tradition and Spanish and Latin American text singers.

On stage, a spellbinding atmosphere. Their blended voices, their sensitive dialogue and their original songs reinvent an elsewhere, right here…

Dos presencias fuertes y luminosas con fragancias sureñas y una energía contagiosa.

Una voz que agita los sentidos.

Una guitarra como la poesía.

Historias que te llevan de la mano, palabras que susurran a tu médula espinal.

Canciones… Como un perfume inolvidable e inquietante.

ALBA es el encuentro de dos cantautores que nunca debieron unirse.

La fusión de dos caracteres tan templados como opuestos: Laëtitia, la mediterránea burbujeante, descarada y atormentada,

Nicolás, el occitano tranquilo, « el roble », sobrio y sólido, cuyo único español es el acento que ella se empeña en poner en su a.

Los dos crean una música para cuatro manos, impactante e inquietante, influida por la tradición de la chanson francesa y los cantantes de texto españoles y latinoamericanos.

El ambiente en el escenario es fascinante. Sus voces entremezcladas, sus diálogos sensibles y sus canciones originales reinventan una…

Zwei starke, leuchtende Persönlichkeiten mit südlichen Düften und ansteckender Energie.

Eine Stimme, die die Sinne umspielt.

Eine Gitarre wie eine Poesie.

Geschichten, die Sie an die Hand nehmen, Worte, die Ihnen bis ins Rückenmark flüstern.

Lieder … Wie ein unvergesslicher und eindringlicher Duft.

ALBA ist das Zusammentreffen zweier Songwriter, die eigentlich nicht zusammenkommen sollten.

Die Verschmelzung zweier ebenso gefestigter wie gegensätzlicher Charaktere: Laëtitia, die quirlige, hitzköpfige und gequälte Mediterraneanerin,

Nicolás der schweigsame Okzitaner, « el roble », nüchtern und solide, der vom Spanischen nur den Akzent hat, den sie ihm unbedingt auf das a legen möchte.

Zu zweit schaffen sie eine vierhändige, packende und verstörende Musik, die von der Tradition des französischen Chansons und von spanischen und lateinamerikanischen Textsängern beeinflusst ist.

Auf der Bühne herrscht eine betörende Atmosphäre. Ihre vermischten Stimmen, ihr sensibler Dialog und ihre originellen Lieder erfinden uns ein Anderswo neu, genau hier…

Mise à jour le 2023-07-17 par A.D.T. de l’Aude / OT – Montagne Noire