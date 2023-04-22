Châteaux en Fête – Château de Barrière Avenue Edouard Dupuy Villamblard
Châteaux en Fête – Château de Barrière Avenue Edouard Dupuy, 22 avril 2023, Villamblard.
ATELIER DEMONSTRATION ET INITIATION A LA FORGE
Démonstration et initiation à la forge pour petits et grands
Gratuit
Cette animation est prévue en extérieur avec possibilité de repli à l’intérieur en cas de mauvais temps
Réservation recommandée au 06.82.14.37.67, à marchanddm@aol.com ou sur place.
2023-04-22 à ; fin : 2023-04-22 18:00:00. .
Avenue Edouard Dupuy
Villamblard 24140 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
DEMONSTRATION WORKSHOP AND INITIATION TO BLACKSMITHING
Demonstration and initiation to blacksmithing for children and adults
Free
This animation is planned outside with the possibility of folding inside in case of bad weather
Reservation recommended at 06.82.14.37.67, at marchanddm@aol.com or on site
TALLER DE DEMOSTRACIÓN E INICIACIÓN A LA HERRERÍA
Demostración e introducción a la herrería para jóvenes y mayores
Gratis
Este acto está previsto al aire libre, con la posibilidad de trasladarse al interior en caso de mal tiempo
Se recomienda reservar en el 06.82.14.37.67, en marchanddm@aol.com o in situ
DEMONSTRATIONSWERKSTATT UND EINFÜHRUNG IN DIE SCHMIEDEKUNST
Demonstration und Einführung in die Schmiedekunst für Groß und Klein
Kostenlos
Diese Veranstaltung ist im Freien vorgesehen, bei schlechtem Wetter besteht die Möglichkeit, sich nach innen zurückzuziehen
Reservierung empfohlen unter 06.82.14.37.67, marchanddm@aol.com oder vor Ort
Mise à jour le 2023-04-11 par Vallée de l’Isle