Châteaux en Fête – Château de Barrière Avenue Edouard Dupuy, 16 avril 2023, Villamblard.

ATELIER DEMONSTRATION ET INITIATION A LA FORGE

Démonstration et initiation à la forge pour petits et grands

Gratuit

Cette animation est prévue en extérieur avec possibilité de repli à l’intérieur en cas de mauvais temps

Réservation recommandée au 06.82.14.37.67, à marchanddm@aol.com ou sur place.

2023-04-16 à ; fin : 2023-04-16 18:00:00. .

Avenue Edouard Dupuy

Villamblard 24140 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



DEMONSTRATION WORKSHOP AND INITIATION TO BLACKSMITHING

Demonstration and initiation to blacksmithing for children and adults

Free

This animation is planned outside with the possibility of folding inside in case of bad weather

Reservation recommended at 06.82.14.37.67, at marchanddm@aol.com or on site

TALLER DE DEMOSTRACIÓN E INICIACIÓN A LA HERRERÍA

Demostración e introducción a la herrería para jóvenes y mayores

Gratis

Este acto está previsto al aire libre, con la posibilidad de trasladarse al interior en caso de mal tiempo

Se recomienda reservar en el 06.82.14.37.67, en marchanddm@aol.com o in situ

DEMONSTRATIONSWERKSTATT UND EINFÜHRUNG IN DIE SCHMIEDEKUNST

Demonstration und Einführung in die Schmiedekunst für Groß und Klein

Kostenlos

Diese Veranstaltung ist im Freien vorgesehen, bei schlechtem Wetter besteht die Möglichkeit, sich nach innen zurückzuziehen

Reservierung empfohlen unter 06.82.14.37.67, marchanddm@aol.com oder vor Ort

Mise à jour le 2023-04-11 par Vallée de l’Isle