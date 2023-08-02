RENCONTRE FESTIVES ET SPORTIVES : AÉROBIC Village vacances Les Hauts de St Privat Saint-Privat-de-Vallongue, 2 août 2023, Saint-Privat-de-Vallongue.

Saint-Privat-de-Vallongue,Lozère

Les rencontres festives et sportives sont arrivées au village vacances Les Hauts de Saint Privat pour cette année !

Au programme pour le mercredi 2 août :

Initiation au Low Impact Aerobic (LIA) devant le city stade à partir de 19h30.

Animation gr….

2023-08-02 fin : 2023-08-02 . EUR.

Village vacances Les Hauts de St Privat

Saint-Privat-de-Vallongue 48240 Lozère Occitanie



This year’s festive and sporting events have arrived at the Les Hauts de Saint Privat vacation village!

On the program for Wednesday August 2:

Introduction to Low Impact Aerobics (LIA) in front of the city stadium from 7.30pm.

Animation gr…

Este año, los actos festivos y deportivos han llegado al pueblo de vacaciones Les Hauts de Saint Privat

En el programa del miércoles 2 de agosto:

Iniciación al aeróbic de bajo impacto (LIA) frente al estadio municipal a partir de las 19.30 h.

Animación gr…

Die festlichen und sportlichen Begegnungen sind im Feriendorf Les Hauts de Saint Privat für dieses Jahr angekommen!

Auf dem Programm für Mittwoch, den 2. August, steht Folgendes:

Einführung in Low Impact Aerobic (LIA) vor dem City-Stadion ab 19:30 Uhr.

Animation gr…

Mise à jour le 2023-07-19 par 48 – OT des Cévennes au mont Lozère