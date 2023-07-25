RENCONTRE FESTIVES ET SPORTIVES : JEUX DE SOCIÉTÉ Village vacances Les Hauts de St Privat Saint-Privat-de-Vallongue, 25 juillet 2023, Saint-Privat-de-Vallongue.

Saint-Privat-de-Vallongue,Lozère

Les rencontres festives et sportives sont arrivées au village vacances Les Hauts de Saint Privat pour cette année !

Au programme pour le mardi 25 juillet :

Soirée jeux de société au bar du VVF à partir de 20h30.

Animation gratuite et ouverte à to….

2023-07-25 fin : 2023-07-25 . EUR.

Village vacances Les Hauts de St Privat

Saint-Privat-de-Vallongue 48240 Lozère Occitanie



This year’s festive and sporting events have arrived at the Les Hauts de Saint Privat vacation village!

On the program for Tuesday July 25:

Board games evening at the VVF bar from 8:30pm.

Free entertainment, open to all.

Este año, los actos festivos y deportivos han llegado al pueblo de vacaciones Les Hauts de Saint Privat

En el programa del martes 25 de julio:

Tarde de juegos de mesa en el bar VVF a partir de las 20.30 h.

Entretenimiento gratuito y abierto a todos.

Die festlichen und sportlichen Begegnungen sind im Feriendorf Les Hauts de Saint Privat für dieses Jahr angekommen!

Auf dem Programm für Dienstag, den 25. Juli :

Abend mit Gesellschaftsspielen in der Bar des VVF ab 20:30 Uhr.

Kostenlose Animation und offen für alle…

Mise à jour le 2023-07-19 par 48 – OT des Cévennes au mont Lozère