RENCONTRE FESTIVES ET SPORTIVES : JEUX DE SOCIÉTÉ Village vacances Les Hauts de St Privat Saint-Privat-de-Vallongue
RENCONTRE FESTIVES ET SPORTIVES : JEUX DE SOCIÉTÉ Village vacances Les Hauts de St Privat Saint-Privat-de-Vallongue, 25 juillet 2023, Saint-Privat-de-Vallongue.
Saint-Privat-de-Vallongue,Lozère
Les rencontres festives et sportives sont arrivées au village vacances Les Hauts de Saint Privat pour cette année !
Au programme pour le mardi 25 juillet :
Soirée jeux de société au bar du VVF à partir de 20h30.
Animation gratuite et ouverte à to….
2023-07-25 fin : 2023-07-25 . EUR.
Village vacances Les Hauts de St Privat
Saint-Privat-de-Vallongue 48240 Lozère Occitanie
This year’s festive and sporting events have arrived at the Les Hauts de Saint Privat vacation village!
On the program for Tuesday July 25:
Board games evening at the VVF bar from 8:30pm.
Free entertainment, open to all.
Este año, los actos festivos y deportivos han llegado al pueblo de vacaciones Les Hauts de Saint Privat
En el programa del martes 25 de julio:
Tarde de juegos de mesa en el bar VVF a partir de las 20.30 h.
Entretenimiento gratuito y abierto a todos.
Die festlichen und sportlichen Begegnungen sind im Feriendorf Les Hauts de Saint Privat für dieses Jahr angekommen!
Auf dem Programm für Dienstag, den 25. Juli :
Abend mit Gesellschaftsspielen in der Bar des VVF ab 20:30 Uhr.
Kostenlose Animation und offen für alle…
Mise à jour le 2023-07-19 par 48 – OT des Cévennes au mont Lozère