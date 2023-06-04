Villa Tiepolo Passi Carbonera, 4 juin 2023, Carbonera.

Dimanche 4 juin, 10h30 Villa Tiepolo Passi

Villa Tiepolo Passi Via Brigata Marche, 24 – 31030 Carbonera TV Carbonera 31057 Treviso Veneto +39 3297406219 https://www.villatiepolopassi.it/ [{« type »: « phone », « value »: « +393297406219 »}, {« type »: « email », « value »: « info@villatiepolopassi.it »}, {« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.villatiepolopassi.it/it/prenota-visite.html »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-06-04T10:30:00+02:00 – 2023-06-04T12:30:00+02:00

2023-06-04T10:30:00+02:00 – 2023-06-04T12:30:00+02:00

©VillaTeipoloPassi