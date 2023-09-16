[Visite guidée] La Villa Perrotte Villa Perrotte Dieppe, 16 septembre 2023, Dieppe.

Dieppe,Seine-Maritime

Hôtel particulier construit par l’architecte Georges Féray en 1928, la Villa Perrotte est un témoin du style Art Déco à Dieppe. Elle est inscrite à l’inventaire supplémentaire des Monuments historiques depuis 2012.

À l’occasion des Journées Européennes du Patrimoine, profitez de son ouverture exceptionnelle de la cave au grenier avant d’importants travaux de restauration.

> Départs de visite samedi à 13h, 14h & 17h et dimanche à 10h & 11h

> Réservation obligatoire.

Samedi 2023-09-16 fin : 2023-09-17 . .

A private mansion built by architect Georges Féray in 1928, Villa Perrotte bears witness to Dieppe?s Art Deco style. It has been listed on the supplementary inventory of historic monuments since 2012.

On the occasion of the European Heritage Days, take advantage of its exceptional opening from cellar to attic, prior to major restoration work.

> Tours depart Saturday at 1pm, 2pm & 5pm and Sunday at 10am & 11am

> Reservations required

Villa Perrotte, mansión privada construida por el arquitecto Georges Féray en 1928, es un buen ejemplo del estilo Art Déco en Dieppe. Está inscrita en el Inventario Complementario de Monumentos Históricos desde 2012.

Con motivo de las Jornadas Europeas del Patrimonio, aproveche la apertura excepcional del edificio, desde el sótano hasta el ático, antes de las importantes obras de restauración.

> Las visitas salen el sábado a las 13:00, 14:00 y 17:00 horas y el domingo a las 10:00 y 11:00 horas

> Imprescindible reservar

Die Villa Perrotte ist ein 1928 vom Architekten Georges Féray erbautes Privathaus und ein Zeugnis des Art-Deco-Stils in Dieppe. Seit 2012 ist sie im Zusatzinventar der historischen Monumente eingetragen.

Anlässlich der Europäischen Tage des Denkmals können Sie die Villa vom Keller bis zum Dachboden öffnen, bevor umfangreiche Restaurierungsarbeiten durchgeführt werden.

> Besichtigungen beginnen am Samstag um 13 Uhr, 14 Uhr und 17 Uhr und am Sonntag um 10 Uhr und 11 Uhr

> Reservierung erforderlich

