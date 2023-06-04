Villa Episcopo, Poggiardo Vaste Catégories d’Évènement: Lecce

Vaste Villa Episcopo, Poggiardo, 4 juin 2023, Vaste. Dimanche 4 juin, 09h15, 11h00, 18h30, 19h30 Villa Episcopo, Poggiardo Villa Episcopo, Poggiardo POGGIARDO, PIAZZA EPISCOPO Vaste 73037 Lecce Puglia 0836.909815 https://www.poggiardo.net/la-citta https://www.facebook.com/CittadiPoggiardo/ [{« type »: « email », « value »: « marinasalentovaste@gmail.com »}] Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-06-04T09:15:00+02:00 – 2023-06-04T09:55:00+02:00

2023-06-04T19:30:00+02:00 – 2023-06-04T20:00:00+02:00 Marina Carluccio Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Lecce, Vaste Autres Lieu Villa Episcopo, Poggiardo Adresse POGGIARDO, PIAZZA EPISCOPO Ville Vaste Departement Lecce Age min 6 Age max 99 Lieu Ville Villa Episcopo, Poggiardo Vaste

Villa Episcopo, Poggiardo Vaste Lecce https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/vaste/

Villa Episcopo, Poggiardo 2023-06-04 was last modified: by Villa Episcopo, Poggiardo Villa Episcopo, Poggiardo 4 juin 2023 Villa Episcopo, Poggiardo Vaste

Vaste Lecce