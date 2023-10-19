Madeleine & Salomon – Eastern Spring @ Vimsii Jazz, Tallinn Viimsi Jazz Haabneeme alevik, 19 octobre 2023, Haabneeme alevik.

Madeleine & Salomon is the meeting of two artists with well-established identities : pianist Alexandre Saada and flutist-vocalist Clotilde Rullaud. They develop a sacred, minimalist world, brimming with impressionist poetry. Singing in English and sometimes in French, they echo the existential interrogations, the hopes and the protests of youth thirsty for change. Dreamy, romantic or protest songs, all carrying social or spiritual questions which still resonate throughout the world today.

The duo will perform the repertoire of their two albums: ‘A woman’s journey’ and ‘Eastern spring’, with covers of both oriental and activist pop from the 1960s and 1970s as well as America’s greatest protest songstresses.

Madeleine sings, Salomon sits at the piano. A duo with a natural elegance, where “less is more” is their essence.

Viimsi Jazz Paadi tee 7, Haabneeme Haabneeme alevik 74001 Harju maakond

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-10-19T18:00:00+02:00 – 2023-10-19T20:00:00+02:00

