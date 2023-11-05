Bain de Forêt musical : Cultivons notre jardin Vieux-Moulin, 5 novembre 2023, Vieux-Moulin.

Vieux-Moulin,Oise

Tout comme le jardinier prépare, protège du froid à venir et anticipe ses plantations, nous nous préparons à entrer dans l’hiver, période propice à l’introspection et au bilan. « Cultivons notre jardin » tout un programme qui se décline ici musicalement….

2023-11-05 fin : 2023-11-05 13:00:00. 40 .

Vieux-Moulin 60350 Oise Hauts-de-France



Just as the gardener prepares, protects and anticipates his planting, so we prepare for winter, a time for introspection and taking stock. « Let’s cultivate our garden » is the theme of this musical program…

Al igual que el jardinero se prepara, se protege contra el frío que llega y anticipa su plantación, nosotros nos disponemos a entrar en el invierno, época de introspección y de hacer balance. « Cultivar nuestro jardín » es todo un programa, y aquí se expresa musicalmente…

So wie der Gärtner seine Pflanzungen vorbereitet und vor der kommenden Kälte schützt, bereiten wir uns auf den Winter vor, eine Zeit, die sich für Selbstreflexion und Bilanzierung anbietet. das Programm « Cultivons notre jardin » wird hier musikalisch dekliniert…

Mise à jour le 2023-10-26 par SIM Aisne/Oise/Somme HDF – Compiègne – Pierrefonds Tourisme