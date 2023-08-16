Pelote Basque et folklore landais Fronton, 16 août 2023, .

En première partie, un groupe d’échassiers landais vous fera apprécier les richesses d’un spectacle de tradition landaise à travers la diversité de leurs chorégraphies. Puis, 2 équipes de 3 joueurs de pelote basque au grand chistera (grand gant d’osier) disputeront un match en 30 points..

Fronton

Vieux-Boucau-les-Bains 40480 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



In the first part, a group of stilt-walkers from the Landes will make you appreciate the richness of a traditional Landes show through the diversity of their choreographies. Then, 2 teams of 3 players of Basque pelota with the big chistera (big wicker glove) will dispute a match in 30 points.

En la primera parte, un grupo de zancudos de las Landas le mostrará la riqueza de un espectáculo tradicional de las Landas a través de la diversidad de sus coreografías. A continuación, 2 equipos de 3 pelotaris vascos con un gran guante de mimbre jugarán un partido de 30 puntos.

Im ersten Teil wird eine Gruppe von Stelzenläufern aus den Landes Ihnen den Reichtum einer Show der Traditionen der Landes durch die Vielfalt ihrer Choreographien näher bringen. Anschließend werden zwei Mannschaften mit je drei Spielern des baskischen Pelota-Spiels mit der großen Chistera (großer Weidenhandschuh) ein Spiel auf 30 Punkte bestreiten.

