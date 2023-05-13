Salon du bien-être et de la beauté 9 Rue Miranda de Ebro, 13 mai 2023, Vierzon.

Thérapeutes et médecines douces, produits bien-être et bio, conférences, initiations et ateliers.

Dimanche 2023-05-13 à 10:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-14 18:00:00. .

9 Rue Miranda de Ebro

Vierzon 18100 Cher Centre-Val de Loire



Therapists and alternative medicines, well-being and organic products, conferences, initiations and workshops

Terapeutas y medicinas alternativas, bienestar y productos ecológicos, conferencias, iniciaciones y talleres

Therapeuten und alternative Medizin, Wellness- und Bioprodukte, Vorträge, Einführungen und Workshops

Mise à jour le 2023-04-17 par OT VIERZON