Salon du bien-être et de la beauté 9 Rue Miranda de Ebro, 13 mai 2023, Vierzon.
Thérapeutes et médecines douces, produits bien-être et bio, conférences, initiations et ateliers.
Dimanche 2023-05-13 à 10:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-14 18:00:00. .
Vierzon 18100 Cher Centre-Val de Loire
Therapists and alternative medicines, well-being and organic products, conferences, initiations and workshops
Terapeutas y medicinas alternativas, bienestar y productos ecológicos, conferencias, iniciaciones y talleres
Therapeuten und alternative Medizin, Wellness- und Bioprodukte, Vorträge, Einführungen und Workshops
