Venez réaliser une histoire animée avec les tablettes à la bibliothèque. Les enfants inventent un scénario, créent les personnages, et les animent avec un logiciel adapté. Voici un atelier qui laisse une grande place à l’imagination ! Venez créer de petites histoires à partir de 7 ans et jusqu’à 77 ans… Cet atelier comprend l’écriture, la mise en place, la réalisation et l’enregistrement d’une histoire grâce aux tablettes. Mercredi 14 juin de 15h à 18h. Sur inscription à partir de 7 ans. Bibliothèque François Villon 81, boulevard de la Villette 75010 Paris Contact : https://bibliotheques.paris.fr/ 01 42 41 14 30 bibliotheque.francois-villon@paris.fr https://www.facebook.com/bibliotheque.francois.villon/events https://www.facebook.com/bibliotheque.francois.villon/events

