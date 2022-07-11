VIENS BOUGER A HARDELOT
VIENS BOUGER A HARDELOT, 11 juillet 2022, .
VIENS BOUGER A HARDELOT
2022-07-11 – 2022-08-05
Cours de renforcement musculaire, cardio boxing, power jump, step, zumba et stretching au poste de secours.
Inscription indispensable auprès de Cathy: 06 64 89 80 35, renseignements et programme au Bureau d’Information Touristique d’Hardelot.
+33 6 64 89 80 35 https://neufchatel-hardelot-animations.fr/
Cours de renforcement musculaire, cardio boxing, power jump, step, zumba et stretching au poste de secours.
Inscription indispensable auprès de Cathy: 06 64 89 80 35, renseignements et programme au Bureau d’Information Touristique d’Hardelot.
dernière mise à jour : 2022-05-11 par