DIMANCHE DE CARACTÈRE: PETIT MONTMARTRE AU VIEUX HOMBOURG Vieille Porte, rue de l’Eglise Hombourg-Haut, 30 juin 2023, Hombourg-Haut.

Hombourg-Haut,Moselle

PETIT MONTMARTRE AU VIEUX HOMBOURG

Tel qu’à Montmartre, c’est dans une ambiance d’effervescence artistique que vous est proposée une visite insolite. Vous partirez à la découverte du passé prestigieux de la cité médiévale et de ses monuments du XIIIe siècle inspirant les artistes qui peindront sur place, au milieu des animations et expositions des artisans d’art. Dégustation de pâtés lorrains en croûte accompagnés d’un vin réputé de Moselle, animée par Christophe FAUST, œnologue et cuisinier des Tentations de Faust.

Visite + dégusation uniquement sur inscription auprès de l’Office de tourisme au 03 87 90 53 53.

(en dehors de cette visite, l’accès au Vieux-Hombourg et à ses autres animations est libre).

Cet évènement, proposé par la Ville de Hombourg-Haut, s’inscrit dans une programmation nationale de visites « Dimanches de Caractère » dans les Petites Cités de Caractère, alliant découverte des patrimoines et dégustation de produits de terroir.

Téléchargez le programme régional sur www.petitescitesdecaractere.com – rubrique documentation.. Tout public

Dimanche à 15:00:00. 0 EUR.

Vieille Porte, rue de l’Eglise rue de l’église

Hombourg-Haut 57470 Moselle Grand Est



SMALL MONTMARTRE IN OLD HOMBOURG

As in Montmartre, it is in an atmosphere of artistic effervescence that we propose you an unusual visit. You will discover the prestigious past of the medieval city and its monuments of the XIIIth century inspiring the artists who will paint on the spot, in the middle of animations and exhibitions of the craftsmen of art. Tasting of Lorraine pies in crust accompanied by a famous Moselle wine, animated by Christophe FAUST, ?nologist and cook of the Temptations of Faust.

Visit + tasting only on registration with the Tourist Office at 03 87 90 53 53.

(apart from this visit, access to the Old Town and its other activities is free).

This event, proposed by the City of Hombourg-Haut, is part of a national program of « Dimanches de Caractère » visits in the Petites Cités de Caractère, combining discovery of heritage and tasting of local products.

Download the regional program at www.petitescitesdecaractere.com – under the heading « Documentation ».

PETIT MONTMARTRE EN EL VIEJO HOMBOURG

Al igual que en Montmartre, se le propone una visita insólita en un ambiente de efervescencia artística. Descubrirá el prestigioso pasado de la ciudad medieval y sus monumentos del siglo XIII que inspiran a los artistas que pintarán in situ, en medio de las animaciones y exposiciones de los artesanos del arte. Degustación de tartas de Lorena en corteza acompañadas de un famoso vino del Mosela, a cargo de Christophe FAUST, ?nólogo y cocinero de las Tentaciones de Fausto.

Visita + degustación sólo previa inscripción en la Oficina de Turismo en el 03 87 90 53 53.

(aparte de esta visita, el acceso al Vieux-Hombourg y a sus demás actividades es gratuito).

Esta manifestación, propuesta por la Ciudad de Hombourg-Haut, forma parte de un programa nacional de visitas « Dimanches de Caractère » en las Pequeñas Ciudades de Caractère, que combina el descubrimiento del patrimonio y la degustación de productos locales.

Descargue el programa regional en www.petitescitesdecaractere.com – en el apartado de documentación.

PETIT MONTMARTRE AU VIEUX HOMBOURG

Tel qu’à Montmartre, in einer Atmosphäre künstlerischer Ausgelassenheit wird Ihnen ein ungewöhnlicher Besuch angeboten. Entdecken Sie die glanzvolle Vergangenheit der mittelalterlichen Stadt und ihre Bauwerke aus dem 13. Jahrhundert, die die Künstler inspirieren, die vor Ort inmitten der Animationen und Ausstellungen der Kunsthandwerker malen werden. Verkostung von lothringischen Pasteten im Teigmantel mit einem berühmten Moselwein, moderiert von Christophe FAUST, ?nologe und Koch von « Les Tentations de Faust ».

Besichtigung + Verkostung nur nach Anmeldung beim Fremdenverkehrsamt unter 03 87 90 53 53.

(Außerhalb dieser Besichtigung ist der Zugang zur Altstadt von Homburg und zu den anderen Veranstaltungen frei).

Diese von der Stadt Hombourg-Haut angebotene Veranstaltung ist Teil eines nationalen Programms von Besichtigungen « Dimanches de Caractère » in den Petites Cités de Caractère, die die Entdeckung des Kulturerbes mit der Verkostung von regionalen Produkten verbinden.

Laden Sie das regionale Programm unter www.petitescitesdecaractere.com – Rubrik Dokumentation – herunter.

