Vide maison collectif Rigny-le-Ferron, 4 juin 2022, Rigny-le-Ferron.

Vide maison collectif Rigny-le-Ferron

2022-06-04 – 2022-06-05

Rigny-le-Ferron Aube Rigny-le-Ferron

Samedi 4 et dimanche 5 juin : RIGNY LE FERRON – Vide maison collectif réservé aux habitants de Rigny et Bois Rigny. Gratuit. Organisé par Loisirs et Culture. Contact : +33 (0)3 25 81 59 91 – nbmaillet@orange.fr

nbmaillet@orange.fr +33 3 25 81 59 91

Samedi 4 et dimanche 5 juin : RIGNY LE FERRON – Vide maison collectif réservé aux habitants de Rigny et Bois Rigny. Gratuit. Organisé par Loisirs et Culture. Contact : +33 (0)3 25 81 59 91 – nbmaillet@orange.fr

Rigny-le-Ferron

dernière mise à jour : 2022-03-16 par