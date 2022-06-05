Vide greniers Madiran Madiran Catégories d’évènement: Hautes-Pyrénées

Madiran

Vide greniers Madiran, 5 juin 2022, Madiran. Vide greniers Près du camping municipal MADIRAN Madiran

2022-06-05 08:30:00 – 2022-06-05 18:00:00 Près du camping municipal MADIRAN

Madiran Hautes-Pyrénées Madiran Vide greniers Cyclos de Madiran.

3€ le mètre linéaire sans table à l’extérieur, 4€ le mètre linéaire avec table à l’intérieur.

Arrivée à partir de 6h30 pour les exposants.

Inscription auprès des organisateurs et de la mairie. Près du camping municipal MADIRAN Madiran

dernière mise à jour : 2022-04-25 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Hautes-Pyrénées, Madiran Autres Lieu Madiran Adresse Près du camping municipal MADIRAN Ville Madiran lieuville Près du camping municipal MADIRAN Madiran Departement Hautes-Pyrénées

Madiran Madiran Hautes-Pyrénées https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/madiran/

Vide greniers Madiran 2022-06-05 was last modified: by Vide greniers Madiran Madiran 5 juin 2022 Hautes-Pyrénées Madiran

Madiran Hautes-Pyrénées