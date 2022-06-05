Vide greniers Madiran Madiran
Vide greniers Madiran, 5 juin 2022, Madiran.
Vide greniers Près du camping municipal MADIRAN Madiran
2022-06-05 08:30:00 – 2022-06-05 18:00:00 Près du camping municipal MADIRAN
Madiran Hautes-Pyrénées Madiran
Vide greniers Cyclos de Madiran.
3€ le mètre linéaire sans table à l’extérieur, 4€ le mètre linéaire avec table à l’intérieur.
Arrivée à partir de 6h30 pour les exposants.
Inscription auprès des organisateurs et de la mairie.
Près du camping municipal MADIRAN Madiran
dernière mise à jour : 2022-04-25 par