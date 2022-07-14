VIDE-GRENIERS DE L’ASSOCIATION POMPAS C’EST SYMPA Herbignac Herbignac
2022-07-14 09:00:00 – 2022-07-14 18:00:00 Rue du Mès Bourg de Pompas
Herbignac Loire-Atlantique
Vide-greniers dans le bourg de Pompas, réservé aux particuliers.
Date limite d’inscriptions : 10 juillet 2021.
Restauration à emporter.
contact@pompascsympa.fr +33 6 07 47 62 76
