Vide-Greniers – Avenue Gambetta – (20e) Avenue Gambetta Paris, 1 novembre 2023, Paris.
de 08h00 à 19h00
.Tout public. gratuit
Mercredi 1er Novembre 2023
20€ le mètre linéaire – 10€ la location de table -15€la location de portant – 30€ la location de tente
Inscription sur www.ohvl-international.com ou sur place
Contact : https://www.ohvl-international.com/evenement/paris-12eme-avenue-ledru-rollin-et-rue-de-lyon-3-2-2-2-2-9/ +33642377746 ohvl@orange.fr https://www.ohvl-international.com/evenement/paris-12eme-avenue-ledru-rollin-et-rue-de-lyon-3-2-2-2-2-9/
OHVL – PARIS