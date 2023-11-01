Vide-Greniers – Avenue Gambetta – (20e) Avenue Gambetta Paris Catégories d’Évènement: ile de france

Paris Vide-Greniers – Avenue Gambetta – (20e) Avenue Gambetta Paris, 1 novembre 2023, Paris. Le mercredi 01 novembre 2023

de 08h00 à 19h00

.Tout public. gratuit

Vide-greniers particuliers Avenue Gambetta – 20e Vide-Greniers – Avenue Gambetta – Paris 20e – Métro Gambetta Mercredi 1er Novembre 2023 20€ le mètre linéaire – 10€ la location de table -15€la location de portant – 30€ la location de tente Inscription sur www.ohvl-international.com ou sur place Avenue Gambetta Avenue Gambetta 75020 Paris Contact : https://www.ohvl-international.com/evenement/paris-12eme-avenue-ledru-rollin-et-rue-de-lyon-3-2-2-2-2-9/ +33642377746 ohvl@orange.fr https://www.ohvl-international.com/evenement/paris-12eme-avenue-ledru-rollin-et-rue-de-lyon-3-2-2-2-2-9/

