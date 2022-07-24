Vide-greniers à Reithouse Reithouse Reithouse
Vide-greniers à Reithouse Reithouse, 24 juillet 2022, Reithouse.
2022-07-24 07:00:00 – 2022-07-24 19:00:00
Le dimanche 24 juillet 2022 à Reithouse: Vide-greniers De 7h à 19h. nRepas, buvette et petite restauration. nEmplacements gratuits. Réservations au 06.32.86.46.44 ou roger.calland@hotmail.fr
roger.calland@hotmail.fr
dernière mise à jour : 2022-05-12 par
