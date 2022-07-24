Vide-greniers à Reithouse Reithouse Reithouse Catégories d’évènement: Jura

Reithouse Jura Reithouse Le dimanche 24 juillet 2022 à Reithouse: Vide-greniers De 7h à 19h. nRepas, buvette et petite restauration. nEmplacements gratuits. Réservations au 06.32.86.46.44 ou roger.calland@hotmail.fr roger.calland@hotmail.fr Le dimanche 24 juillet 2022 à Reithouse: Vide-greniers De 7h à 19h. nRepas, buvette et petite restauration. nEmplacements gratuits. Réservations au 06.32.86.46.44 ou roger.calland@hotmail.fr Reithouse

