Vide Grenier Sarlat-la-Canéda Sarlat-la-Canéda
2022-05-01 – 2022-05-01
Sarlat-la-Canéda 24200
2.5 EUR L’Union Sarlat Natation 24 organise un vide greniers le dimanche 1er mai de 8h à 18h, sur la place du marché aux noix.
Installation des stands à partir de 7h.
+33 6 87 03 44 32
Sarlat-la-Canéda
dernière mise à jour : 2022-03-22 par