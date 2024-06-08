Vide grenier Rothonay
Vide grenier Rothonay, samedi 8 juin 2024.
Réservation de l’emplacement avant le 1er juin (06 81 67 71 49, ou par mail
foyerruraldes4hameaux@gmail.com )
Accueil des exposants à partir de 6h30
Emplacement gratuit, entrée gratuite) .
Début : 2024-06-08 08:00:00
fin : 2024-06-08 17:00:00
Centre du village
Rothonay 39270 Jura Bourgogne-Franche-Comté foyerruraldes4hameaux@gmail.com
