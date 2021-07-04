Vide-grenier et marché gourmand au Roudier Saint-Astier Saint-Astier
Vide-grenier et marché gourmand au Roudier Saint-Astier, 4 juillet 2021-4 juillet 2021, Saint-Astier.
Vide-grenier et marché gourmand au Roudier 2021-07-04 – 2021-07-04
Saint-Astier Dordogne
Vide-grenier et marché gourmand au Roudier.
Tarif exposant : 2 €/mètre linéaire
Pas de réservation préalable.
+33 7 89 52 97 94
L’Asso du Roudier
dernière mise à jour : 2021-05-20 par