Vide-grenier et marché aux plantes Saint-Astier Saint-Astier Catégories d’évènement: Dordogne

Saint-Astier

Vide-grenier et marché aux plantes Saint-Astier, 8 mai 2022, Saint-Astier. Vide-grenier et marché aux plantes Saint-Astier

2022-05-08 – 2022-05-08

Saint-Astier Dordogne Vide-grenier et marché aux plantes de 8h à 18h en centre-ville

Buvette et sandwichs sur place.

Tarif exposant : 2 € / mètre

Fêt’Astier 06 85 80 69 29 Vide-grenier et marché aux plantes toute la journée en centre-ville

Buvette et sandwichs sur place.

Fêt’Astier 06 85 80 69 29 +33 6 85 80 69 29 Vide-grenier et marché aux plantes de 8h à 18h en centre-ville

Buvette et sandwichs sur place.

Tarif exposant : 2 € / mètre

Fêt’Astier 06 85 80 69 29 Fêt’Astier

Saint-Astier

dernière mise à jour : 2022-04-29 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Dordogne, Saint-Astier Autres Lieu Saint-Astier Adresse Ville Saint-Astier lieuville Saint-Astier Departement Dordogne

Saint-Astier Saint-Astier Dordogne https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/saint-astier/

Vide-grenier et marché aux plantes Saint-Astier 2022-05-08 was last modified: by Vide-grenier et marché aux plantes Saint-Astier Saint-Astier 8 mai 2022 Dordogne Saint-Astier

Saint-Astier Dordogne