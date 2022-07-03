Vide-grenier et brocante pêche Saint-Astier Saint-Astier
Vide-grenier et brocante pêche Saint-Astier, 3 juillet 2022, Saint-Astier.
Vide-grenier et brocante pêche
Le Petit Pré Saint-Astier Dordogne
2022-07-03 – 2022-07-03
Saint-Astier
Dordogne
Vide-grenier et brocante pêche.
Buvette et restauration sur place.
De 8h à 18h, RDV Le Petit Pré.
Tarif exposant : 2 €/mètre
Le Roseau Astérien 06 37 26 00 19
Vide-grenier et brocante pêche.
Buvette et restauration sur place.
8h-18h, Le Petit Pré. Tarif exposant : 2 €/mètre
Le Roseau Astérien 06 37 26 00 19
+33 6 97 26 00 19
Vide-grenier et brocante pêche.
Buvette et restauration sur place.
De 8h à 18h, RDV Le Petit Pré.
Tarif exposant : 2 €/mètre
Le Roseau Astérien 06 37 26 00 19
le roseau astérien
Saint-Astier
dernière mise à jour : 2022-06-17 par