Vide grenier brocante à CASTILLON LA BATAILLE, 21 août 2022, .

Vide grenier brocante à CASTILLON LA BATAILLE
2022-08-21 – 2022-08-21

  Vide grenier brocante à Castillon la Bataille (au pré de Lach à la Pelouse).
Tarif : 2€/ml
Buvette, petite restauration.

dernière mise à jour : 2022-05-11 par