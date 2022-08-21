Vide grenier brocante à CASTILLON LA BATAILLE
Vide grenier brocante à CASTILLON LA BATAILLE, 21 août 2022, .
Vide grenier brocante à CASTILLON LA BATAILLE
2022-08-21 – 2022-08-21
Vide grenier brocante à Castillon la Bataille (au pré de Lach à la Pelouse).
Tarif : 2€/ml
Buvette, petite restauration.
dernière mise à jour : 2022-05-11 par