Vide-grenier au Manoir de Ker Allan 48 avenue Jean-Boutroux 44500 La baule, dimanche 4 août 2024.

Vide-grenier au Manoir de Ker Allan Vide-greniers au profit du manoir de Ker Alland. 10€ les 3m. Inscription par mail thierryaso@free.fr Buvette et restauration sur place. Renseignements au 06 88 53 67 31 ou au 06 07 47 37 61 Dimanche 4 août, 07h00 48 avenue Jean-Boutroux 44500 La baule

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2024-08-04T07:00:00+02:00 – 2024-08-04T19:00:00+02:00

Fin : 2024-08-04T07:00:00+02:00 – 2024-08-04T19:00:00+02:00

Vide-greniers au profit du manoir de Ker Alland.

10€ les 3m.

Inscription par mail thierryaso@free.fr

Buvette et restauration sur place.

Renseignements au 06 88 53 67 31 ou au 06 07 47 37 61

48 avenue Jean-Boutroux 44500 La baule 48 avenue Jean-Boutroux 44500 La baule 44500 [{« type »: « phone », « value »: « 06 88 53 67 31 »}, {« type »: « link », « value »: « http://www.auseuildelocean.org »}, {« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.labaule-guerande.com/vide-grenier-au-manoir-de-ker-allan-la-baule.html »}] [{« link »: « mailto:thierryaso@free.fr »}]

LOISIRS PATRIMOINE