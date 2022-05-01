Vide grenier Aix-Villemaur-Pâlis Aix-Villemaur-Pâlis
Dimanche 1er mai : AIX EN OTHE – Vide grenier de 9h à 18h. 2 € le ml. Organisé par Animation Culture Aix-en-Othe. Réservation : +33 (0)6 81 20 42 61 – +33 (0)7 48 61 27 94 – acaaix@gmail.com
