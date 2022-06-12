Vide grenier à Saint-Amand-Longpré Saint-Amand-Longpré, 12 juin 2022, Saint-Amand-Longpré.

  Vide grenier à Saint-Amand-Longpré. Pas de réservation en amont. Buvette et restauration sur place. Organisé par le Comité des fêtes.

On chine ce dimanche à Saint-Amand-Longpré.

+33 6 36 79 70 63

Pixabay
