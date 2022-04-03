Vide-grenier à Gauchy Gauchy Gauchy Catégories d’évènement: Aisne

Gauchy

Vide-grenier à Gauchy Gauchy, 3 avril 2022, Gauchy. Vide-grenier à Gauchy Gauchy

2022-04-03 – 2022-04-03

Gauchy Aisne Gauchy L’amicale Pierre Sémard “En K Dance” de Gauchy organise un vide-grenier dimanche 3 avril de 8h à 18h place du moulin de tous vents à Gauchy.

Renseignements au 06 81 31 71 97 L’amicale Pierre Sémard “En K Dance” de Gauchy organise un vide-grenier dimanche 3 avril de 8h à 18h place du moulin de tous vents à Gauchy.

Renseignements au 06 81 31 71 97 +33 6 81 31 71 97 L’amicale Pierre Sémard “En K Dance” de Gauchy organise un vide-grenier dimanche 3 avril de 8h à 18h place du moulin de tous vents à Gauchy.

Renseignements au 06 81 31 71 97 L’amicale Pierre Sémard “En K Dance

Gauchy

dernière mise à jour : 2022-03-28 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Aisne, Gauchy Autres Lieu Gauchy Adresse Ville Gauchy lieuville Gauchy Departement Aisne

Gauchy Gauchy Aisne https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/gauchy/

Vide-grenier à Gauchy Gauchy 2022-04-03 was last modified: by Vide-grenier à Gauchy Gauchy Gauchy 3 avril 2022 Aisne Gauchy

Gauchy Aisne