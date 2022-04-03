Vide-grenier à Gauchy Gauchy Gauchy
Vide-grenier à Gauchy Gauchy, 3 avril 2022, Gauchy.
Vide-grenier à Gauchy Gauchy
2022-04-03 – 2022-04-03
Gauchy Aisne Gauchy
L’amicale Pierre Sémard “En K Dance” de Gauchy organise un vide-grenier dimanche 3 avril de 8h à 18h place du moulin de tous vents à Gauchy.
Renseignements au 06 81 31 71 97
L’amicale Pierre Sémard “En K Dance” de Gauchy organise un vide-grenier dimanche 3 avril de 8h à 18h place du moulin de tous vents à Gauchy.
Renseignements au 06 81 31 71 97
+33 6 81 31 71 97
L’amicale Pierre Sémard “En K Dance” de Gauchy organise un vide-grenier dimanche 3 avril de 8h à 18h place du moulin de tous vents à Gauchy.
Renseignements au 06 81 31 71 97
L’amicale Pierre Sémard “En K Dance
Gauchy
dernière mise à jour : 2022-03-28 par