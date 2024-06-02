Victoria Hall Genève
Catégorie d’Évènement:
Victoria Hall Genève, dimanche 2 juin 2024.
Dimanche 2 juin, 17h00 Victoria Hall
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2024-06-02T17:00:00+02:00 – 2024-06-02T19:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2024-06-02T17:00:00+02:00 – 2024-06-02T19:00:00+02:00
Victoria Hall Rue du Général-DUFOUR 14, 1204 Genève Genève 1204 +41 22 418 35 00 http://www.ville-ge.ch/vh [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.ticketino.com/fr/event/SWISS-ORCHESTRA-9-Unerhoert-Schweizer-Romantik/177984 »}, {« type »: « phone », « value »: « 0900 441 441 »}] http://www.ville-geneve.ch/plan-ville/musique/victoria-hall/
Dominic Büttner; Marc Borggreve