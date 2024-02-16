Budapest Festival Orchestra Victoria Hall Genève Catégorie d’Évènement: Genève Budapest Festival Orchestra Victoria Hall Genève, 16 février 2024, Genève. Budapest Festival Orchestra Vendredi 16 février 2024, 19h30 Victoria Hall Migros Change Rive, Migros Change MParc La Praille, Stand Info Balexert Iván Fischer direction

Yefim Bronfman piano

Johannes Brahms

Danse hongroise n° 10 en fa majeur

Concerto pour piano n° 2 en si bémol majeur, op. 83

Danse hongroise n° 7 en fa majeur

Symphonie n° 2 en ré majeur, op. 73
Victoria Hall
Rue du Général-DUFOUR 14, 1204 Genève
Genève 1204
+41 22 418 35 00
http://www.ville-ge.ch/vh
http://www.ville-geneve.ch/plan-ville/musique/victoria-hall/

2024-02-16T19:30:00+01:00 – 2024-02-16T21:00:00+01:00
Victoria Hall
Rue du Général-DUFOUR 14, 1204 Genève
Ville Genève

