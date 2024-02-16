Budapest Festival Orchestra Victoria Hall Genève
Budapest Festival Orchestra Vendredi 16 février 2024, 19h30 Victoria Hall Migros Change Rive, Migros Change MParc La Praille, Stand Info Balexert
Iván Fischer direction
Yefim Bronfman piano
Johannes Brahms
Danse hongroise n° 10 en fa majeur
Concerto pour piano n° 2 en si bémol majeur, op. 83
Danse hongroise n° 7 en fa majeur
Symphonie n° 2 en ré majeur, op. 73
Victoria Hall Rue du Général-DUFOUR 14, 1204 Genève
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2024-02-16T19:30:00+01:00 – 2024-02-16T21:00:00+01:00
