BBC Symphony Orchestra Victoria Hall Genève
BBC Symphony Orchestra Victoria Hall Genève, 14 janvier 2024, Genève.
BBC Symphony Orchestra Dimanche 14 janvier 2024, 18h00 Victoria Hall Migros Change Rive, Migros Change MParc La Praille, Stand Info Balexert
Sakari Oramo direction
Jean Sibelius
Symphonie n° 3 en ut majeur, op. 52
Symphonie n° 1 en mi mineur, op. 39
Victoria Hall Rue du Général-DUFOUR 14, 1204 Genève Genève 1204 +41 22 418 35 00 http://www.ville-ge.ch/vh [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.migros-kulturprozent-classics.ch/fr »}] http://www.ville-geneve.ch/plan-ville/musique/victoria-hall/
