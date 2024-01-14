BBC Symphony Orchestra Victoria Hall Genève Catégorie d’Évènement: Genève BBC Symphony Orchestra Victoria Hall Genève, 14 janvier 2024, Genève. BBC Symphony Orchestra Dimanche 14 janvier 2024, 18h00 Victoria Hall Migros Change Rive, Migros Change MParc La Praille, Stand Info Balexert Sakari Oramo direction Jean Sibelius

Symphonie n° 3 en ut majeur, op. 52

Symphonie n° 1 en mi mineur, op. 39 Victoria Hall Rue du Général-DUFOUR 14, 1204 Genève Genève 1204 +41 22 418 35 00 http://www.ville-ge.ch/vh [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.migros-kulturprozent-classics.ch/fr »}] http://www.ville-geneve.ch/plan-ville/musique/victoria-hall/ Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2024-01-14T18:00:00+01:00 – 2024-01-14T19:30:00+01:00

2024-01-14T18:00:00+01:00 – 2024-01-14T19:30:00+01:00 DR Détails Catégorie d’Évènement: Genève Autres Lieu Victoria Hall Adresse Rue du Général-DUFOUR 14, 1204 Genève Ville Genève Lieu Ville Victoria Hall Genève latitude longitude 46.201527;6.141408

Victoria Hall Genève https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/geneve/