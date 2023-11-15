Filarmónica Joven de Colombia Victoria Hall Genève Catégorie d’Évènement: Genève Filarmónica Joven de Colombia Victoria Hall Genève, 15 novembre 2023, Genève. Filarmónica Joven de Colombia Mercredi 15 novembre, 19h30 Victoria Hall Migros Change Rive, Migros Change MParc La Praille, Stand Info Balexert Andrés Orozco-Estrada direction

Hilary Hahn violon

Felix Mendelssohn

Concerto pour violon en mi mineur, op. 64

Dmitri Chostakovitch

Felix Mendelssohn
Concerto pour violon en mi mineur, op. 64

Dmitri Chostakovitch
Symphonie n° 5 en re mineur, op. 47

Victoria Hall
Rue du Général-DUFOUR 14, 1204 Genève
Genève 1204
+41 22 418 35 00
http://www.ville-ge.ch/vh

2023-11-15T19:30:00+01:00 – 2023-11-15T21:00:00+01:00

2023-11-15T19:30:00+01:00 – 2023-11-15T21:00:00+01:00

