The Manhattan Transfer Victoria Hall Genève, 11 novembre 2023, Genève. The Manhattan Transfer Samedi 11 novembre, 20h00 Victoria Hall Janis Siegel, Cheryl Bentyne, Alan Paul, Trist Curless chant

Yaron Gershovsky piano

Boris Kozlov basse

Ross Pederson batterie Au cours des 50 dernières années, grâce à d’innombrables concerts et enregistrements entraînants, la formation de chant de jazz la plus légendaire au monde a trouvé un public de millions de personnes. Rendons une dernière fois hommage à ce grand quatuor qui donnera son dernier concert au Victoria Hall Genève le samedi 11 novembre 2023. Victoria Hall Rue du Général-DUFOUR 14, 1204 Genève Genève 1204 +41 22 418 35 00 http://www.ville-ge.ch/vh [{« type »: « link », « value »: « http://www.ticketcorner.ch »}, {« type »: « link », « value »: « http://www.fnactickets.ch »}] http://www.ville-geneve.ch/plan-ville/musique/victoria-hall/ Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

