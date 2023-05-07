Visite exceptionnelle : Le moulin en action ! La Coudrerie Vicq-sur-Mer
Visite exceptionnelle : Le moulin en action ! La Coudrerie, 7 mai 2023, Vicq-sur-Mer.
Visite exceptionnelle pour tous.
Les yeux bandés, laissez le vieux moulin vous raconter son travail.
Durée 2h – Conseillé à partir de 6 ans.
Réservation nécessaire auprès de l’Office de tourisme du Cotentin..
2023-05-07 à 10:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-07 . .
La Coudrerie Rethoville
Vicq-sur-Mer 50330 Manche Normandie
Exceptional visit for all.
Blindfolded, let the old mill tell you about its work.
Duration 2 hours – Recommended for children over 6 years old.
Reservation required at the Cotentin Tourist Office.
Una visita excepcional para todos.
Con los ojos vendados, deja que el viejo molino te cuente su trabajo.
Duración 2 horas – Recomendado a partir de 6 años.
Reserva obligatoria en la Oficina de Turismo de Cotentin.
Außergewöhnlicher Besuch für alle.
Lassen Sie sich mit verbundenen Augen von der alten Mühle über ihre Arbeit erzählen.
Dauer 2 Std. – Empfohlen ab 6 Jahren.
Reservierung beim Fremdenverkehrsamt von Cotentin erforderlich.
