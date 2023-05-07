Visite exceptionnelle : Le moulin en action ! La Coudrerie, 7 mai 2023, Vicq-sur-Mer.

Visite exceptionnelle pour tous.

Les yeux bandés, laissez le vieux moulin vous raconter son travail.

Durée 2h – Conseillé à partir de 6 ans.

Réservation nécessaire auprès de l’Office de tourisme du Cotentin..

La Coudrerie Rethoville

Vicq-sur-Mer 50330 Manche Normandie



Exceptional visit for all.

Blindfolded, let the old mill tell you about its work.

Duration 2 hours – Recommended for children over 6 years old.

Reservation required at the Cotentin Tourist Office.

Una visita excepcional para todos.

Con los ojos vendados, deja que el viejo molino te cuente su trabajo.

Duración 2 horas – Recomendado a partir de 6 años.

Reserva obligatoria en la Oficina de Turismo de Cotentin.

Außergewöhnlicher Besuch für alle.

Lassen Sie sich mit verbundenen Augen von der alten Mühle über ihre Arbeit erzählen.

Dauer 2 Std. – Empfohlen ab 6 Jahren.

Reservierung beim Fremdenverkehrsamt von Cotentin erforderlich.

