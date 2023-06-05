Global Games, guided tour : « Second Empire, the Belle Epoque, Golden Age of Vichy » 19 rue du Parc, 5 juin 2023, Vichy.

At his arrival in Vichy, the Emperor Napoléon III pronounces this sentence: “I will try to make my presence useful in this country”..

2023-06-05 à 16:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-05 17:30:00. EUR.

19 rue du Parc Vichy Destinations (Office de tourisme)

Vichy 03200 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



A su llegada a Vichy, el Emperador Napoleón III pronuncia esta frase: « Intentaré que mi presencia sea útil en este país ».

Bei seiner Ankunft in Vichy spricht der Kaiser Napoleon III. folgenden Satz aus: « Ich werde versuchen, meine Anwesenheit in diesem Land nutzbringend zu gestalten… ».

