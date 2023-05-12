mar 25 avril 2023
Oriental Vibes @ Un Riad à Vichy 6 rue Chomel Vichy

Oriental Vibes @ Un Riad à Vichy 6 rue Chomel, 12 mai 2023, Vichy.

Nous proposons une soirée envoûtante, dans un lieu inédit. Un voyage sonore, visuel, gustatif et olfactif, sans bouger de Vichy. Une parenthèse de quelques heures dans la chaleur de l’Orient, pour un trip des portes du Sahara aux ruines de Palmyre….
We propose an enchanting evening, in a new place. A sound, visual, gustatory and olfactory journey, without leaving Vichy. A parenthesis of a few hours in the heat of the East, for a trip from the gates of the Sahara to the ruins of Palmyra…

Le proponemos una velada encantadora, en un lugar nuevo. Un viaje sonoro, visual, gustativo y olfativo, sin salir de Vichy. Unas horas al calor de Oriente, para un viaje desde las puertas del Sáhara hasta las ruinas de Palmira…

Wir bieten einen bezaubernden Abend an einem ganz neuen Ort. Eine akustische, visuelle, geschmackliche und olfaktorische Reise, ohne sich von Vichy wegzubewegen. Ein paar Stunden in der Hitze des Orients, auf einem Trip von den Toren der Sahara bis zu den Ruinen von Palmyra…

12 mai 2023
