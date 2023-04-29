Visite guidée » Balade gourmande au Grand Marché de Vichy » Grand Marché, 29 avril 2023, Vichy.

Visite guidée du Grand Marché avec dégustation de produits locaux de la région..

2023-04-29 à 10:00:00 ; fin : 2023-04-29 11:30:00. EUR.

Grand Marché Place Pierre Victor Léger

Vichy 03200 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



Guided tour of the Grand Marché with tasting of local products from the region.

Visita guiada al Grand Marché con degustación de productos locales de la región.

Geführter Besuch des Großen Marktes mit Verkostung lokaler Produkte aus der Region.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-20 par Vichy Destinations