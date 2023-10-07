Gratiferia et Festival zero déchet VIC-EN-BIGORRE Vic-en-Bigorre, 7 octobre 2023, Vic-en-Bigorre.

Vic-en-Bigorre,Hautes-Pyrénées

La GRATIFERIA

est un Marché Gratuit composé de toutes les affaires que chacun y porte. Viens donc y DEPOSER des objets (en bon état) qui ne te sont plus d’aucune utilité, des plants, des compétences … et/ou VIENS-TE SERVIR gratuitement !

Le surplus ira aux associations caritatives. On peut venir pour DONNER, et ne rien prendre, mais on peut aussi venir pour PRENDRE sans rien donner.

Il suffit de se dire qu’on aura certainement nous aussi quelque chose à trier pour la prochaine occasion !

Pas de troc, pas de valeur d’échange, du DON tout simplement.

REPARE CAFE

Venez réparer un appareil qui ne fonctionne plus

La GRAINOTHEQUE

Animé par Céline: Venez troquer, prendre déposer, toutes sortes de graines et même de boutures, grâces aux semences déjà collectés dans les médiathèques de la CCAM et fabriquez des soins à base de fruits et légumes

La VANNERIE COLLECTIVE

Avec Maïté, venez tresser, et monter une belle structure végétale pour continuer la sculpture collective commencée à l’automne 2020

Spectacle le soir.

2023-10-07 10:00:00 fin : 2023-10-07 18:30:00. EUR.

VIC-EN-BIGORRE Village

Vic-en-Bigorre 65500 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie



The GRATIFERIA

is a Free Market made up of all the things that everyone brings with them. So come and DEPOSIT items (in good condition) that are no longer of any use to you, plants, skills… and/or HELP YOURSELF for free!

The surplus will go to charity. You can come to GIVE, and take nothing, but you can also come to TAKE without giving anything.

All you have to do is tell yourself that you’ll certainly have something to sort out for the next occasion!

No bartering, no exchange value, just GIVING.

COFFEE REPAIR

Come and repair a broken appliance

The SEED LIBRARY

Hosted by Céline: Come and barter, pick up and drop off all sorts of seeds and even cuttings, thanks to the seeds already collected in the CCAM media libraries, and make your own fruit and vegetable-based skincare products

COLLECTIVE WEAVING

With Maïté, come and weave and assemble a beautiful plant structure to continue the collective sculpture begun in autumn 2020

Evening show

La GRATIFERIA

es un Mercado Libre formado por todas las cosas que cada uno trae consigo. Así que ven y RETIRA los objetos (en buen estado) que ya no te sirvan, plantas, habilidades, etc. y/o ¡VEN Y AYÚDATE GRATIS!

El excedente se destinará a obras benéficas. Puedes venir a DAR y no llevarte nada, pero también puedes venir a TOMAR sin dar nada.

Lo único que tienes que hacer es decirte a ti mismo que ¡seguro que tendrás algo que solucionar para la próxima ocasión!

Sin trueques, sin valor de cambio, sólo DAR.

REPARACIÓN DE CAFÉ

Ven a reparar un electrodoméstico roto

La biblioteca de semillas

Dirigida por Céline: venga a intercambiar o dejar todo tipo de semillas e incluso esquejes, gracias a las semillas ya recogidas en las mediatecas de la CCAM, y realice sus propios tratamientos a base de frutas y verduras

TEJIDO COLECTIVO

Con Maïté, venga a tejer y a construir una bella estructura vegetal para continuar la escultura colectiva iniciada en otoño de 2020

Espectáculo nocturno

Die GRATIFERIA

ist ein kostenloser Marktplatz, der aus all den Dingen besteht, die jeder mit sich herumträgt. Hier kannst du Gegenstände (in gutem Zustand), die du nicht mehr benötigst, Pflanzen, Fähigkeiten usw. ablegen und/oder dich kostenlos bedienen

Der Überschuss geht an wohltätige Organisationen. Man kann kommen, um zu spenden und nichts mitzunehmen, aber man kann auch kommen, um zu nehmen, ohne etwas zu spenden.

Man muss nur daran denken, dass man bei der nächsten Gelegenheit sicher auch etwas zum Aussortieren hat!

Kein Tauschhandel, kein Tauschwert, einfach ein Geschenk.

REPARE CAFE

Kommen Sie vorbei und reparieren Sie ein Gerät, das nicht mehr funktioniert

Die GRAINOTHEK

Animiert von Céline: Tauschen Sie Samen und Stecklinge, die bereits in den Mediatheken des CCAM gesammelt wurden, und stellen Sie Pflegeprodukte aus Obst und Gemüse her

Die kollektive Korbflechterei

Flechten Sie mit Maïté und bauen Sie eine schöne Pflanzenstruktur auf, um die im Herbst 2020 begonnene kollektive Skulptur fortzusetzen

Aufführung am Abend

