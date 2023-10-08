« LES PUCES DU LEVEZOU » (au profit du Téléthon) Vézins-de-Lévézou, 8 octobre 2023, Vézins-de-Lévézou.

Vézins-de-Lévézou,Aveyron

9h30-17h Espace vezinois. Buvette et restauration rapide. 5€ la table. Informations et inscriptions: 05 65 58 81 13/ 06 07 60 55 93..

2023-10-08 fin : 2023-10-08 . 5 EUR.

Vézins-de-Lévézou 12780 Aveyron Occitanie



9:30am-5pm Espace vezinois. Refreshment bar and fast food. 5? per table. Information and registration: 05 65 58 81 13/ 06 07 60 55 93.

9.30-17.00 Espace vezinois. Bar y comida rápida. 5 por mesa. Información e inscripciones: 05 65 58 81 13/ 06 07 60 55 93.

9.30-17 Uhr Espace vezinois. Getränke und Fast Food. 5? pro Tisch. Informationen und Anmeldungen: 05 65 58 81 13/ 06 07 60 55 93.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-13 par OFFICE DE TOURISME DE PARELOUP LEVEZOU