EXPOSITION ET SI, CONSTRUIRE ET RÉENOVER AUTREMENT … 30 Rue Dr Pierre Girard, 21 octobre 2023, Veules-les-Roses.
Exposition proposée dans le cadre du programme culturel 2023 pour les 10 ans de l’Atelier Dantan.
Salle Michel Fragé, 10h-12h / 14h-17h.
Entrée libre..
Vendredi 2023-10-21 à ; fin : 2023-10-28 . .
30 Rue Dr Pierre Girard
Veules-les-Roses 76980 Seine-Maritime Normandie
Exhibition proposed within the framework of the cultural program 2023 for the 10 years of the Atelier Dantan.
Michel Fragé room, 10am-12pm / 2pm-5pm.
Free entrance.
Exposición propuesta en el marco del programa cultural 2023 con motivo del 10º aniversario del Atelier Dantan.
Sala Michel Fragé, de 10.00 a 12.00 h / de 14.00 a 17.00 h.
Entrada gratuita.
Ausstellung, die im Rahmen des Kulturprogramms 2023 zum 10-jährigen Jubiläum des Atelier Dantan angeboten wird.
Saal Michel Fragé, 10h-12h / 14h-17h.
Freier Eintritt.
